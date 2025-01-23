Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' is all set to be out on OTT.

Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup will be seen in the lead roles along with Boman Irani.

As per the makers, 'The Mehta Boys' tells the "story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship."

The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

On directing the film, Boman Irani in a press note, said, "Bringing The Mehta Boys to life has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling journey. As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing - their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human. I couldn't have asked for a more compelling story or a better team. With Alexander Dinelaris' unique perspective shaping the narrative, the incredible performances of Avinash, Shreya, and Puja breathing life into the characters, and Prime Video's unwavering support, I am thrilled to share this dream project with audiences."

The film will be released on Prime Video on February 7. (ANI)

