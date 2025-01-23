Saif Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since an intruder broke into his Bandra home on Thursday, January 16. Although the burglar didn’t steal anything, Saif was stabbed several times while trying to protect his children. The actor was swiftly rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra by auto rickshaw for urgent treatment. Mika Singh, the singer, recently expressed his desire to reward Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who helped Saif get to the hospital. Bhajan, who refused to accept any payment for his services, became an unlikely hero by ensuring the actor received the necessary medical care on time. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: ‘Bring a Stretcher, I’m Saif Ali Khan’, Auto Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Recalls Bollywood Actor’s Words (Watch Video).

Mika Singh Rewards Heroic Auto-Rickshaw Driver for Helping Saif Ali Khan

After being discharged from the hospital, Saif met Bhajan to personally thank him for his quick actions. On his Instagram Stories, Mika praised the driver’s heroic gesture, writing, “I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakh for saving India’s favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable!” Mika further added, “If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I’d like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.” Saif Ali Khan Meets Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Helped Him Reach Lilavati Hospital After Stabbing Attack, Actor Poses With His Saviour (See Pics).

Mika Singh's Post

Mika Singh's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saif, too, showed his gratitude to Bhajan by offering him money and assuring him of help whenever needed. The kindness of strangers can make a world of difference in times of crisis.

