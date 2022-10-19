Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI): South Korean band BTS' member Jin will be dropping his first solo single titled 'The Astronaut' on October 28, his agency Big Hit Music revealed today, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the song will see Jin become the second member of the K-pop sensation to release solo material following J-Hope whose debut album was released last July.

A logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' was also revealed by Big Hit. The agency set out a promotional schedule that includes a poster drop tomorrow, a series of concept photos and another teaser in the run-up to the release next week, reported Deadline.

It was announced earlier this week by Big Hit that all BTS members will fulfil their mandatory South Korean military service before reconvening around 2025. The band had gone on temporary hiatus this past summer.

Arguably at the height of its popularity, BTS' move is somewhat reminiscent of that of Elvis Presley who was one of the most famous people in the world when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and did a two-year stint of active duty from 1958-1960, according to Deadline.

Speculation is that 'The Astronaut' will likely be Jin's last song before beginning his service. Last Saturday, BTS got together for a free concert in Busan to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

At the time, he surprised the audience with word of his solo outing, but apart from saying he collaborated with someone he likes, he did not offer further details, as per Deadline. (ANI)

