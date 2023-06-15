New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) PVRINOX Pictures on Thursday said it will release two solo documentaries featuring J-Hope and Suga, members of the South Korean music sensation BTS, in Indian cinemas to mark the 10th anniversary of the popular group.

According to the multiplex chain, the films titled "j-hope IN THE BOX" and "SUGA: Road to D-day" will be showcased in theatres for a limited period of two days on June 17 and June 18.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, said they are looking forward to releasing both the documentaries across the country.

"At PVR INOX, we aim to entertain Indian audiences with all kinds of stories and content. The BTS Solo Documentaries will be lapped up by the countless K-pop fans in India as well as connoisseurs of documentary cinema," Gianchandani said in the statement.

"j-hope IN THE BOX" captures the musical magic of J-Hope, the 29-year-old rapper who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea.

PVRINOX Pictures said this film "gives us a behind the scenes look at the global K-pop star while he crafts his first solo album. The documentary will also feature J-hope's epic Lollapalooza performance, giving viewers front row seats to his mesmerizing show".

"SUGA: Road to D-day" promises to give viewers an unfiltered glimpse of international K-pop icon Suga, the rapper whose other stage name is Agust D. It follows "his thrilling journey to seek inspiration for his debut solo album. Moviegoers will also witness vivid views of the singer's visit to Las Vegas, Malibu, Tokyo and other vivid cities", the multiplex chain added.

BTS -- also comprising group leader RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- released their debut album on June 12, 2023. The septet, known for hit songs such as "Boy With Luv", "Blood Sweat Tears", "ON", and "Dynamite", are currently on a hiatus and hope to reconvene as a unit in 2025.

