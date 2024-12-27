Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan. May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always."

Katrina and Salman share a long-standing bond and have collaborated on numerous films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Bharat, Yuvvraaj, Hello, and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others.

The superstar also received warm birthday wishes from Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan.

Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," referencing their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg.

Shera, Salman Khan's long-time bodyguard, celebrated the occasion by posting a photo with the actor on Instagram. He expressed his deep respect with the caption, "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai. Love MAALIK."

Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram, writing, "Happy birthdayyy Rockstar! Wishing you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love."

Salman celebrated his birthday at a midnight gathering with close family and friends at his sister Arpita's residence. Notably, the Dabangg star shares his birthday with his niece Ayat Sharma, and they enjoyed a joint celebration.

Pictures from the party surfaced online, showing Salman cutting his birthday cake surrounded by loved ones.

On the professional front, Salman will headline A.R. Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025.

Earlier this year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar. In the image, he is seen smiling in a light blue shirt alongside film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss, who appear to be sharing a laugh. He captioned the post, "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing, "You guys have been asking me for an update for a long time, and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Apart from Sikandar, Salman is also set to appear in Kick 2 in the coming months. (ANI)

