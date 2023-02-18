Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' witnessed a low start at the box office.

As per estimate by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Shehzada' raked in Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

Also Read | Christy Movie Review: Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas' Half-Baked Love Story Fails to Differentiate Between Harmless Infatuation and Toxic Stupidity (LatestLY Exclusive).

#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer... National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull... #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz," Taran tweeted.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. Itis an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Also Read | Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K to Release in January 2024; Check Out Film’s New Poster!.

The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which has been in the theaters for over three weeks and Marvel's latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The makers of the film even partnered with BookMyShow to give the audience a 'Buy one Get One' free offer for the movie tickets on opening day. Despite it, the film failed to bring the audience in large numbers to the theatre/

'Shehzada' was earlier supposed to release on February 10. However, it was released a week later on 17 February, due to the mega success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

The makers of 'Shehzada' had released an official statement announcing the sudden extension in the movie's launch date. In its post, the makers wrote that the family drama would go on floors on February 17, 2023, 'out of respect' for SRK's recent release, 'Pathaan.'

Now it is to see whether Shehzada will show significant growth in the coming days or not. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)