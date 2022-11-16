Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Evans' recent title of the Sexiest Man Alive became the topic of mockery for the 'Captain America' actor as his fellow Avengers roasted him for it.

According to E! News, Evans' co-star and 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth admitted in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he and MCU members including Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner--roasted Evans in their infamous group chat.

"We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like what are you doing with your hands back there. Downey said he's being arrested, I said beautiful mug shot and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which I won't repeat," revealed Hemsworth, who held the same title back in 2014, reported E! News.

On being asked if he was proud of Evans for securing the Sexiest Man Alive cover, the actor said, "Absolutely. He's indeed a sexy man."

This roasting would not have come as a surprise for Evans as the actor had predicted that his picking up the title would lead to some teasing, telling People magazine in his Sexiest Man Alive cover story, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment."

As per E! News, Evans is just the latest MCU star to receive the honour as his win dethroned last year's winner and fellow Avenger, Paul Rudd. Before the 'Antman' star, 'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan nabbed the title in 2020. (ANI)

