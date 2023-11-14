Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram and performed Ganga Aarti with her family in Rishikesh.

Rishikumars and Acharyas of Parmarth Gurukul greeted Dia Mirza, her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and her children with conch shells (shankh) and Vedic mantras.

Dia participated in the world-famous Parmarth Niketan Ganga Aarti with her family in the holy presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. They also presented and blessed her with a divine Rudraksh tree sapling.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia is being appreciated for her role in her latest release 'Dhak Dhak', which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

Dia before 'Dhak Dhak' was seen in 'Bheed' and 'Thappad' movies that carried a social message that aimed to bring a change in society.

Dia is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development and has often been vocal for change and has contributed her efforts in the field of social change, conservation and the environment. (ANI)

