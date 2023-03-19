New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan took to Instagram to post the first poster of his upcoming show 'Barzakh'.

Sharing the artistic poster of the show, Fawad wrote in the caption, "Barzakh welcomes you to the Land Of Nowhere - here love and life find a new meaning."

Fans are elated to have a first glimpse of the show. One wrote, "Big fan of you @fawadkhan81...waiting to see the series." Another one wrote, "Waitinggggg..."

Fawad and Sanam Saeed, who earlier worked together in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', reunited for 'Barzakh' almost after eight years.

Sanam also shared the same poster with the same caption on her Insta feed. Reacting to that, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wrote, "Looksss" and added some fire emojis.

The show will have its world premiere at the Series Mania Festival. Ahead of its debut screening, the makers of the show unveiled its first poster.

"Barzakh" (6 X 58') is helmed by director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi's first Pakistani original "Churails" and the feature film "Cake." It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

The series was shot on location in Karachi. It is a family drama centred around an elderly man's quest for love. It explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death and rebirth.

Sharing more details about the show, Abbasi said, "What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of 'Barzakh'."

"In the aftermath of my father's passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And I began to think about my fears - the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And from these fears, grew a story where love was indeed eternal. Where it survived us - making it the ultimate human legacy," Abbasi added. (ANI)

