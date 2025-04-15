Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Actress Florence Pugh shared that she emailed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about not using a stunt double during the shoot of the upcoming superhero film 'Thunderbolts' scene in which her character, Yelena Belova, jumps off the second tallest building in the world.

That would be the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The building stands at 2,722 feet tall. Pugh loves heights and wanted to be the one to jump off, reported Variety.

Also Read | ‘WTF, I Can’t Even Laugh Right’: Rapper Lil Nas X Hospitalised After Losing Control of Face in Mysterious Case of Partial Facial Paralysis, Informs Fans on Instagram (Watch Video).

"I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don't think it's going to happen because it's a crazy insurance ordeal and we're not going to throw me off the second tallest building in the world," Pugh said.

She continued, "We have to do this! We're going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records and we'll do this and this. I had to keep on pushing and then they're like, 'Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we'll figure it out for you.' I don't mind heights. I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own superpower," as per Variety.

Also Read | 'Maranamass' Movie Review: Basil Joseph's Black Comedy Is Wacky and Entertaining Despite Some Tonal Bumps (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pugh added that jumping off the second tallest building in the world required such adrenaline that "I fell asleep for three hours after I did the stunt because my brain went down," as per the outlet.

Pugh is starring in 'Thunderbolts' opposite Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reported Variety.

'Thunderbolts' is all set to hit the theatres on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)