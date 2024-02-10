Actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who worked together in Game of Thrones, are all set to collaborate once again. As per Deadline, the duo will feature in The Dreadful, a Gothic horror film. Sophie Turner Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Instagram Official After Split From Joe Jonas (See Pics).

Written and directed by Natasha Kermani, the film is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses. Ir follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne. Sophie took to her Instagram account and shared the update with her fans.

Check Out Sophie Turner’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

In a caption, she quipped, "I mean we couldn't NOT hang out again ya know #thedreadful." Fans became excited after learning about the reunion of the Game of Thrones stars. "Two Starks in the same building everyone better be careful it won't be long until the banners are called," a social media user commented. "The King And Queen of the North!" another one wrote.

"Your chemistry in GoT was insane. Excited to see you sharing the screen again soon," an elated fan wrote.

In addition to Sophie, producers on the film include Redwire Pictures/Tunnel's Luke Daniels as well as Storyboard Media's Patrick Muldoon, Patrick Hibler, and Lucas Jarach. Greg Lauritano also produces under his Black Magic banner.

Meanwhile, Sophie recently appeared in the film Do Revenge and the HBO miniseries The Staircase. She'll next be seen in the British crime series Joan, in which she'll play real-life criminal "Godmother" Joan Hannington. Harington's recent projects include the TV series Extrapolations and Lot No. 249, as well as the movies Blood for Dust and Baby Ruby. He also played Dane Whitman, the Marvel Comics character who eventually becomes the Black Knight, in Eternals, so it's possible he'll appear in more Marvel Cinematic Universe projects down the line. Sophie Turner Drops Child Abduction Accusation Against Ex-husband Joe Jonas After Reaching Custody Agreement - Reports.

The two rose to fame with their performances in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones show. Kit Harington essayed the role of Jon Snow in the popular series, while Sophie Turner played the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood.