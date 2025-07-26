Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): The second season of 'Gen V', a spinoff series of 'The Boys', will be released on September 17 with the first three episodes. Additional episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale, scheduled for Wednesday, October 22.

Prime Video unveiled a trailer for the forthcoming season of 'Gen V' at Comic-Con.

Also Read | Ruchi Gujjar Throws Chappal at Actor-Director Man Singh During 'So Long Valley' Screening in Mumbai; Actress Protests Against Him After Filing FIR Alleging INR 24 Lakh Fraud (Watch Viral Video).

Check out the trailer.

https://x.com/PrimeVideo/status/1948889831339102358

Also Read | BTS V Creates History! K-Pop Star Becomes FIRST Korean Male Idol To Reach 69 Million Followers on Instagram - Check Top 10 List Inside.

The trailer debuted as part of a Comic-Con session that featured cast members Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater, along with showrunner Michele Fazekas. Chace Crawford, who will reprise his role as The Deep in season two, also made an appearance on stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Gen V' Season 1 aired from September 29-November 3, 2023.

Also revealed during the panel (and in the trailer) is the casting of 'Wicked''s Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin. Additionally, Sean Patrick Thomas has been upped to a series regular for season two, as per the outlet.

Gen V's season two description reads, "School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new dean (Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated heroes, while Marie (Sinclair), Jordan (Thor), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realise. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season Two stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanis, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)