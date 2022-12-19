New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Daisy Shah was all praises for two of her colleagues from tinsel town when it came to their fashion senses.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Hate Story 3' actor admitted that she loved Deepika Padukone and shared kind words about 'Stree' actor Shraddha Kapoor for her dressing style.

"I also love Shraddha when it comes to fashion because she wears girl-next-door type clothes but also does fancier dress-ups when the need arises".

The 38-year-old actor recently strutted the runway wearing a peach-coloured princess gown which was part of the Rever collection of the brand 'Presto Couture' at the 'Indian Designer Show Season 4'.

The fashion event also included a host of other spectacular appearances of other Bollywood celebrities which included the likes of 'Rockstar' actor Nargis Fakhri, who walked for designer Amit Bharadwaj and 'Rowdy Rathore' actor Sonakshi Sinha, who walked with fashion icon Rocky S.

Talking about the nature of her voluminous, fluttery gown she wore that night, the 'Jai Ho' actor told ANI, "As a person who has been walking on the ramp (for a while), I loved the collection. The outfits are totally my type. I love princess gowns".

"I think the clothes are so good that no matter the weight, the height they'd look good on anyone. There's no ideal body. Just have a good heart and everything will be alright," she added.

When asked about the clothes she is most comfortable in, the 'Badhra' actor laughed and exclaimed "Denims! Obviously".

"Denims or joggers, t-shirts or basic hoodies, those are my go-to outfits and the most comfortable clothes for me" she added.

Daisy noted that fashion doesn't always 'come easy', and one needs to 'sacrifice a lot of things' for it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daisy was last seen in the Marathi film 'Dagdi Chawl 2' in a special cameo appearance. (ANI)

