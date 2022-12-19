Pathaan's first song "Besharam Rang" has been making headlines since quite a few days for 'hurting the sentiments of Hindus' by featuring Deepika in a 'saffron' bikini. While many have supported Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika amidst the chaos, now even TV star, Rashami Desai has joined the bandwagon. "It's a film. It is not a person, it is not Deepika, it is not Shah Rukh. It is the character that they are portraying," she said on the song controversy. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone Flaunt Their Hot Bods and Their Sizzling Chemistry in This Trippy Number (Watch Video).

Rashami Desai on "Besharam Rang" Controversy:

