New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Monday channelled her inner desi girl but with a modern twist at India Couture Week in Delhi.

The diva strutted down the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy in an exquisite embellished fish cut lehenga with saree like pleats from below knees.

She paired the blush pink lehenga with a blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The cold-shoulder sleeves were adorned with beaded chain embellishments draping over the upper arms, adding a regal, jewelry-inspired effect.

The long duppatta was draped in a modern way, and no doubt, it perfectly reimagined the Indian ethnic ensemble.

After stealing the show with her showstopper look, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared her pictures in Jayanti Reddy's design, giving wardrobe options to modern brides who want traditional elegance with a high-fashion edge.

Here you can have a look at Janhvi's showstopper look

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film 'Param Sundari' with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie was earlier supposed to be released in theatres on July 25. However, a new release date has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

