Panaji (Goa) [India], December 3 (ANI): The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) marked its golden jubilee celebrations with the launch of a 50-Year Commemorative Calendar, which was unveiled during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa earlier this month.

The calendar traces NFDC's five-decade legacy through rarely seen posters and still photographs from landmark films that helped define India's parallel and independent cinema movements. Each month highlights a significant NFDC-backed project or a pivotal moment in the evolution of modern Indian storytelling, celebrating the filmmakers and narratives that reshaped the nation's cinematic identity.

According to a press release, NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum described the project as "more than a visual tribute." Magdum explained that the calendar serves as a powerful reminder of the "stories, filmmakers, and creative journey that built NFDC's legacy."

IFFI, recognised as India's oldest and one of the most prestigious international film festivals, continues to draw global attention with an extensive showcase of world cinema, red-carpet galas, masterclasses, industry conversations, and special screenings. The event is organized annually by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Government of Goa and brings together filmmakers, students, and industry professionals for a week-long celebration of cinema.

This year, IFFI began on November 21 and concluded on November 28. (ANI)

