It's a proud day for India! As singers Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, "This Moment". Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - This Moment Shakti. #GRAMMYs."

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdu pic.twitter.com/N7vXftfaDy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

This Moment features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).