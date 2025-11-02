Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): It's superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today, and as the actor celebrates his special day, fans from across the world gathered outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Among the many who travelled to Mumbai on the occasion of SRK's birthday on Saturday was a group of fans who travelled all the way from Indonesia just to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Dressed in SRK-themed outfits, they danced, sang songs, and even cut a cake near his residence to mark the special day.

Speaking to ANI, one of the fans said, "We have come from Indonesia. Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. We love you and we hope to meet you..."

As fans celebrated their idol, Shah Rukh Khan gave them a special gift too. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his much-awaited action film King unveiled the official title and teaser of the movie.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan.'

The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan that audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

As per the makers, the film is also being described as Siddharth Anand's "biggest mass action film yet," promising larger-than-life stunts, scale, and storytelling.

The film is scheduled to release in 2026. (ANI)

