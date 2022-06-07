Sydney, Jun 7 (PTI) Hollywood star Jack Quaid on Tuesday said he has found a family with his Amazon show "The Boys", one that has a penchant for making messed up content.

During a Q&A at the Australian Fan Screening event, Quaid, who stars in the show as Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell, said he feels "super lucky" to be a part of the hit series.

"The thing that keeps changing every season for the better is how close we all get to each other. It sounds like such a cliche but every time we shoot in Toronto, it is like going back to a summer camp.

"We have become this little family who makes really f****d up content together. But it's just been such a blessing. It's such a blast. It's one of the best things that's ever happened to me," the 30-year-old actor said.

Created by Eric Kripke, "The Boys" has found a loyal fan base for its satirical take on the superhero genre and its over-the-top violent sequences.

The show, adapted from The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, takes place in a world where superheroes or Supes have embraced the dark side.

It mainly centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys" who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The show's third season recently debuted on Prime Video on June 3 with the release of the first three episodes.

Actor Claudia Doumit, who hails from Sydney and plays the role of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, said her parents like the show despite the gory sequences.

"It's a show that's right up my dad's alley, so that's brilliant. And my mother just supports anything I'm in. So she's like, it's great. There's a lot of blood but it's great. So she's on board too," she said.

Actor Jessie T Usher said his character of superhero A-Train is "s*****d up" and it surprises him when people say they relate with him.

"A-Train has dug himself into a pit that he is now trying to crawl out of. And I wish him the best of luck. He deserves a lot of what he's getting, to be honest.

"A lot of people tell me that they sympathise with A-Train and I'm like, 'you're f***ed up because he made some bad decisions intentionally'," he added.

Karen Fukuhara, who stars as supe Kimiko, talked about the fight sequences of the series and said she had to undergo a lot of training to safely execute them.

"It's so much fun to gouge eyes out and then it makes people look faceless... It takes like weeks and weeks of rehearsal and I have to go in for various training sessions. It's important to do that so that it's safe on set on the day," she said.

"The Boys" season three also features Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, and Jensen Ackles. New episodes will be available on each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on July 8.

