At the 74th Emmy Awards, American singer-songwriter and EGOT winner John Legend will perform "Pieces", the song from his new album 'Legend', on September 12. According to Deadline, his involvement was revealed by Emmys executive producer Reginald 'Reggie' Hudlin during a press event on Thursday night. "Normally we would not do a new song in a situation like this. We listened with scepticism which quickly turned to wild enthusiasm. This is an incredulous powerful moving song," Hudlin said. Primetime Emmys 2022: Streaming Date and Time, Nominees, Where to Watch Online – All You Need to Know About 74th Primetime Emmy Awards!

John's performance will be the backdrop for the ceremony's 'In Memoriam' segment. Recently, a tease for "Pieces" was posted by John on YouTube. The producers have also revealed that Zedd, a five-time Grammy-nominated producer and DJ, will be the 2022 Emmys' DJ, and Sam Jay, a standup comic who was twice nominated for Emmys as a writer on Saturday Night Live, will be the announcer.

The transformation of the Emmys telecasts look and feel started last year when the same executive producers, Hudlin and Ian Stewart, ditched the stadium seating in favour of seating nominees at tables, as per Variety.

The upcoming 74th Emmy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, will stream exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play. The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 13 from 5:30 AM IST, stated a press release.

