Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 6 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan added some Bollywood tadka to the ongoing edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

She not only walked the red carpet of the festival but also marked her appearance at one of the sessions where she shared insights on what makes films successful in today's cinematic landscape.

Kareena said, "In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you--whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable. The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it's through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it's a success."

"The future of cinema is endless because there will always be new stories to tell. But it's on actors to bring those stories to life, to step into different characters, and to make audiences believe in the magic every single time," Kareena emphasized.

Bebo attended the session wearing a stunning white outfit. She wore a white cropped jacket over the corset gown in which she undoubtedly exuded grace. Elevating her look, Kareena opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes, and a shimmery lip shade.https://www.instagram.com/p/DDPBOxxSumE/?hl=en&img_index=4On December 5, she made heads turn with her stunning purple gown and a sheer veil.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'.

After winning the trophy, the actress shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Bebo wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..."

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience. (ANI)

