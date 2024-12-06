When Kareena Kapoor Khan steps onto the scene, style and elegance are never far behind. Currently in Jeddah for the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, the actress has already stunned everyone with her impeccable fashion on Day 1. After leaving fashion critics in awe with her striking purple gown, Bebo recently shared glimpses of Day 2 at the event. Dressed in a pristine white ensemble and basking in the sun, she effortlessly exuded grace—leaving behind nothing but a trail of sheer perfection. Kareena Kapoor Dazzles in a Dreamy Purple Gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival Opening, Actress Radiates Elegance in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures).

Kapoor Kapoor Khan Slays in All-White Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of sophistication, dazzled her followers with a series of breathtaking images from Day 2 of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress served ethereal charm in a white corset gown featuring a dramatic collar and a sweeping train that added a regal touch. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with smoky eyes and a shimmering lip shade enhancing her glowing complexion. Check out her stylish look below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival Day 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan has long been celebrated for her supreme style sense, and her Day 1 appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival was no exception. The actress dazzled in a floral-detail gown from Oscar de la Renta, radiating sheer elegance. The ultra-feminine evening dress featured exquisite three-dimensional orchid embroidery around the neckline, with a discreet pocket adding a modern touch. Have a look. Bebo at Red Sea International Film Festival Day 1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Apart from Kareena, the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival, running from December 5-12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has already hosted a star-studded opening night, with A-listers such as Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt, Will Smith, and Michelle Yeoh in attendance.

