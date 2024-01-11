Makers of the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai. Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the star-studded premiere on Wednesday night. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Actor Vicky Kaushal also was present to support his wife Katrina. The couple exuded major couple goals as they were seen walking hand-in-hand and posing in front of paparazzi stationed at the event. Merry Christmas Screening: Rumoured Couples Aditya Roy Kapur–Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor–Vedang Raina and Sunny Kaushal–Sharvari Spotted at Katrina Kaif’s Film’s Premiere! (Watch Videos).

Katrina also posed along with her co-actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded premiere went viral on social media. Apart from them, actors like Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others marked their presence at the event.

See Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Merry Christmas Premiere:

Talking about Merry Christmas, helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Earlier, on sharing her experience of working with the Jawan actor, Katrina said it was fantastic. "Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussion. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay and my character was surprising." Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Share a Warm Hug As They Pose Together for Paps (Watch Video).

Vijay also praised Katrina and said "She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive as to how will be her attitude on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her first time in Sriram sir's office and as soon as she entered the office there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her." Merry Christmas is slated to release in theatres on January 12.