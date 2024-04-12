KGF fame Yash has become a producer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's production company Prime Focus Studios have joined forces to produce the film. Excited about the project, Yash said in a statement that it has been his long-term aspiration to make films that showcase Indian cinema on a global level. "In pursuit of that, I was in LA to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian." Ramayana: Yash Joins Ranbir Kapoor's Mythological Film As Co-Producer on THIS Condition – Reports.

"Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works; as a subject, Ramayana deeply resonates with me, and I had an approach for it in my mind. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world." Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari to Commence Filming on April 2; Ranbir Kapoor to Join Soon - Reports.

Namit is also excited to be associated with Nitesh Tiwari's film. "After years spent living between the US, the UK, and India, building a business that has achieved unparalleled commercial success and more Oscar wins in the last ten years than any other company, my personal journey has led me to the point that I feel ready to do justice to the incredible story of Ramayana, treating it with the due care and reverence that it deserves," he said. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will reportedly be seen as Sita in Ramayana.