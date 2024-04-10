As per Zoom TV, Kannada actor Yash is joining the mythological drama Ramayana as a producer instead of taking his usual acting fee of Rs 80 crore for the flick. "Rather than accept a fee (of around 80 crores), he agreed to come on board as a producer,” a source told the portal. This news comes after rumours had it that Yash would play the antagonist Ravana in the movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi alongside others. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash To Start Ramayana Shoot in The First Quarter of 2024 - Reports.

Yash Turns Co-Producer For Ramayana?

