Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Kriti Sanon is super excited for her upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. On Thursday, she posted a string of pictures with her co-star Dhanush. Both looked extremely stylish.

"Usey kehna..Do pal ke liye mile..Phir alag alag raaste chal diye.. Kal phir milenge.. #TereIshkMein Trailer Out Tomorrow," she captioned the post.

The film's trailer will be released on Friday.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension."Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

