Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Legendary musician and singer Kattassery Joseph Yesudas celebrates his 84th birthday today.

Singer Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra extended birthday wishes to the music maestro and penned down a sweet note, recalling their shared musical journey.

K S Chithra took to X and wrote, "Happy Birthday wishes to our beloved Gandharva gayakan Dr K J Yesudas Dasettan, you are a true inspiration and role model to all singers. May God almighty keep you happy healthy and never-ending musical journey. All our prayers."

She also shared some of the throwback pictures with the legendary musician.

K J Yesudas was born on January 10, 1940, in Fort Kochi, Kerala, India.

He has a prolific career spanning several decades as an Indian classical and devotional singer and musician.

He has lent his voice to songs in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, and many others.

Interestingly, Yesudas has recorded over 50,000 songs in multiple languages.

He has received numerous awards for his contributions to Indian music, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. Yesudas has also won several National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.

The first released Bollywood film was 'Chhoti Si Baat,' which made him famous for the song 'Jaaneman Jaaneman Tere Do Nain.'

Yesudas' most popular Hindi songs including 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara,' 'Jab Deep Jale Aana' and 'Aaj Se Pehle Aaj Se Jyada' are featured in the 1976 film 'Chitchor.'

His other famous songs are 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se from' 'Aandhi, and 'Zindagi Ke Safar Mein' from 'Aap Ki Kasam' among others. (ANI)

