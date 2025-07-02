Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner has now started following Timothee Chalamet's Instagram handle after two years of dating, reported Page Six.

Chalamet is just one of the 119 accounts Jenner follows on the social media app.

However, Timothee has not followed her back noticeably, although he doesn't follow any accounts on his official page.

When she started following him is not clear, but fans are making a buzz about it on Tuesday.

Chalamet already has 19.7 million followers on Instagram, reported Page Six.

The couple have been taking things relatively slow throughout their relationship.

They were first romantically linked in April 2023 after Jenner's Range Rover was spotted parked in Chalamet's driveway, according to Page Six.

They confirmed their relationship by attending Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert together

Kylie has been spotted with Timothee at numerous awards shows throughout the last year. Even last year, Jenner joined Chalamet inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Although the couple's rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Timothee's mom Nicole Flender has given the couple her blessing."I have to say she's lovely," the matriarch told New York Magazine's Curbed in an interview published April 21. "She's very nice to me," per E! News.

Kylie travelled to the Italian city with her two kids -- Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3 -- whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Chalamet, for his part, previously dated Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza Gonzalez, reported Page Six. (ANI)

