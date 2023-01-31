Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Several comic book fans have been mourning the cancellation of the 'Batgirl' film, even though an overhauled DC Universe is on the way from new studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

According to Variety, an American media company, 'Batgirl', directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was intended to be an HBO Max original but was axed in post-production in part so that Warner Bros.-Discovery could take a tax write-off on it.

Though the DC film will never see the light of day, but information about the completely-filmed superhero movie continues to trickle out. Recently, 'Batgirl' lead star Leslie Grace revealed that she filmed numerous action scenes opposite Brendan Fraser, who starred as the villainous Firefly.

Variety reported that Grace told Collider, "I truly had one of [the best] experiences with Batgirl... Our movie was full of practical fire, which was really hard to shoot. Brendan [Fraser], our villain, our Firefly, he was just so outstanding...I felt so blessed to have him as my sparring partner. We had so many amazing action scenes together where we were beating each other up, but hugging in between takes because he's just so sweet."

As per the outlet, Grace continued, "I would've loved people to see those moments, but you know what? You have the experience, and you keep on rolling, and I feel so blessed, all in all, that I have those memories and hopefully maybe in some future, some clips will arise and people will get to enjoy a little bit of it. But for now, we'll just have to keep it going as it going in comic folklore, I guess, with all of our memories and our stories while we can."

On August 2, 2022, Warner Bros. announced that they will not be releasing the USD 90 million 'Batgirl' in theaters or on its HBO Max streamer, despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production.

Sources told Variety the decision to kill "Batgirl" had nothing to do with the quality of the film. Instead, the studio intended to fulfill a desire for its slate of DC movies to be at a blockbuster scale, which "Batgirl" was not, as it was originally conceived specifically for HBO Max. (ANI)

