Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Lifetime has postponed the premiere of Mckenna Grace's horror film 'The Bad Seed Returns' in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

According to Variety, 'The Bad Seed Returns' will now premiere later in 2022. Lifetime has informed the Television Academy that the film will no longer be released during the 2022 Emmy eligibility period, which ends on May 31.

Grace, 15, of Grapevine, Texas, tweeted on Wednesday that she was no longer comfortable promoting the film due to the shooting.

She wrote, "In the wake of the recent tragedy in my home state of Texas, we have decided to delay the release of 'The Bad Seed Returns.' Lifetime and everyone involved are in agreement. "I was in first grade when Sandy Hook happened ... and it feels like not much has changed since then," Grace's statement continued. "I remember my parents teaching me emergency action plans for going to church or the movies", as reported by Variety.

Grace co-wrote the screenplay for 'The Bad Seed Returns' with her father, Ross Burge. Along with Grace's mother Crystal Burge, Mark Wolper, and Barbara Marshall, who also wrote for the project, the two executives produce.

The film follows Emma (Grace) after she causes her father's death in a sequel to Rob Lowe's 2018 Lifetime film 'The Bad Seed' (Lowe, who also directed the film). She is now living a normal life with her aunt, but her dark, sinister tendencies can only be concealed for so long.

Grace's notable credits include roles in the 2017 film 'Gifted' and the 2021 film 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

'The Bad Seed Returns' is not the first film to be delayed in Hollywood. CBS cancelled the season finale of 'FBI' on Tuesday, as well as the red carpet premieres of 'Physical' and 'The Orville: New Horizons.' (ANI)

