The film will be released in Indian theatres on March 21. Bill Skarsgard stars in Locked alongside Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, who returns to familiar territory as a chilling villain reminiscent of his iconic Hannibal Lecter role in The Silence of the Lambs.

Sharing his experience working on the project, David Yarovesky in a press note said, "Working with Bill and Anthony was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They are two of the greatest living actors, each having brought to life some of the most iconic villains of all time. Now, they're going head-to-head in a battle of wits--a fight to the death! Together, they are electric! I'm deeply grateful to both of them, as well as to Sam Raimi, for being such incredible creative partners and for trusting me to steer the ship."

The official synopsis read, "Bill Skarsgard as a petty thief, who breaks into a state-of-the-art luxury SUV, only to realize he has walked straight into a meticulously orchestrated trap. The vehicle's owner--portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice, seizes remote control, transforming the car into a deadly prison where every decision is a matter of life and death. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear." (ANI)

