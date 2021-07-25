New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit treated fans with a special video of her grooving to the popular song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala', by Shashaa Tirupati on Sunday.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip where she can be seen performing to the popular song on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

In the video shared by the 'Kalank' actor, she could be seen giving priceless expressions while lip-syncing to the song.

Clad in a dark blue suit, Madhuri looked extremely gorgeous, while carrying subtle pink makeup with her hair tied into a simple ponytail. To accessorise the look, the veteran actor wore matching jewellery inclusive of jhumkas and bangles.

Within hours of posting the video clip, scores of the Madhuri's fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)