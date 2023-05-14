Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): They are at the crux of our being! They give birth to us, they nurture us, they are the reasons for who we are! Needless to say, life can't be imagined without mothers, the life force of each individual.

This year, Mother's Day was celebrated on May 14. Bollywood actors shared about their mothers, mother-in-laws as well as their own motherhood experiences in vivid detail. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, from Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, actors across generations remember their mothers on this special day.

Sharing a childhood picture with mom Sridevi, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always... I miss you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsN-lbYI0hr/

Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "Keep watching over us Maa".

If we talk about the busiest moms in tinsel town right now, the names which will come into our minds will be Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The 'Citadel' actor posted two frames with her two 'mothers' of life. In the first frame, Priyanka is cuddling her daughter Malti Marie, while Madhu Chopra is leaning on them. The second frame features Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Priyanka and little Malti. They were photographed at a restaurant.

Talking about her own mother Madhu Chopra, the 'Desi Girl' wrote, "I m so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!"Priyanka posted an adorable picture of her own mother in the Instagram story and captioned it, "Being home for Mother's Day is the best gift ever." Madhu is cooking a scrambled egg in the frame.

Priyanka then gave the loudest shout out to all the moms out there. "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't... YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude."

Priyanka has not forgotten to acknowledge her mother-in-law too. "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed."

Last but not least, Priyanka thanked Malti Marie for making her mama. "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsNyl6JNISb/

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful frame featuring her two 'mammas' on her Instagram story. The frame features Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu shared the same frame with the caption, 'Our Day.' Alia has not shared anything about Raha or her own motherhood experience.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes, Mothers don't need any special day. The 'Tashan' actor's post read, "We don't need a day... Every minute Every second of every day Is Mother's Day."

Kareena also shared a post by Karisma Kapoor featuring the two sisters with their mother Babita. Karisma captioned it, "To the strongest mama's I know ... Happy Mother's Day..." Kareena re-shared the post with the caption 'My lifelines.'

Mothers and daughters share a special bond. But what about sons? They also have their own bags of memories.

Sharing a special frame with his mother Salma Khan, Salman Khan wished his mother a very happy Mother's Day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOqfKQSmnJ/

Meanwhile, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note to celebrate his mother.

Taking to Instagram, ace director Karan Johar shared a string of throwback pictures featuring his mom and kids Yash and Roohi and wrote, "Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat.... Love you mama to the moon and back."

Motherhood is a choice. Some women embrace it, some may not. Mother-to-be Upasana Konidela (wife of Ram Charan) asserted her will in a statement on this day.

She wrote, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/ overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsNeEQvhll0/

Motherhood is a beautiful phase in a woman's life. But it should not be forced upon anyone. It's a choice that needs to be celebrated as we celebrate Mother's Day with all enthusiasm. (ANI)

