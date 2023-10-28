Actor Neha Dhupia has returned to work, a few days after the demise of her father-in-law and legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. On Friday, she hosted the Mami opening night by wearing a black armband as a mark of respect to her late father-in-law. Take a look at the pictures in which Neha is seen wearing the black armband on her left hand. Bishan Singh Bedi died on October 23 at the age of 77. The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets. Neha Dhupia's Not-So-Conventional Fashion Choices Deserve Your Attention.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success. With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Mr Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India's inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. A Padma Shri winner in 1970, Bedi also went on to captain India in 22 Tests and played India's first-ever ODI against East Africa in 1975 where he bowled 12 overs, eight maidens, gave away six runs and picked one wicket. Bedi is widely considered the game's greatest left-arm spinner.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.