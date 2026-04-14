Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor Nicole Kidman has revealed that she is preparing for a new role beyond the screen, sharing that she is training to become a death doula following the passing of her mother in 2024, according to Variety.

Speaking at the University of San Francisco as part of the Silk Speaker Series, Kidman said the decision was inspired by her personal experience during her mother's final days.

Also Read | 'Thalaivar 173': Who Will Direct the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film After Cibi Chakravarthi's Reported Exit?.

"As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," Kidman said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, as reported by Variety.

Reflecting on the challenges of balancing family and professional responsibilities, she added, "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.'"

Also Read | BIGBANG's G-Dragon's Coachella 2026 Performance Sparks Disappointment Among Some Fans - Here's Why.

Kidman acknowledged that her decision might seem unusual. "So that's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning," she said, adding that the idea may sound "a little weird," according to Variety.

The actor, whose father passed away in 2014, continues to remain active in her film career, with projects including 'Scarpetta', 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', and the upcoming 'Practical Magic 2'.

Kidman is not alone in exploring end-of-life care roles. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has also trained as a death doula, citing her long-standing fear of death as a motivation.

"I have been terrified of death my whole life. I still am. And because I've been so afraid I haven't been able to live fully... And because I'm so scared of it, I have no choice but to start to develop a healthier relationship with it, or the second half of life would be too hard," Zhao said in an earlier interview, according to Variety.

Kidman said her new pursuit reflects a desire to expand her life experiences and provide comfort to others facing end-of-life situations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)