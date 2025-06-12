Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The makers of Sonakshi Sinha's supernatural thriller 'Nikita Roy' have released the trailer on Wednesday. The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

Along with Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Kussh S Sinha.

The one-minute and fifty-three-second trailer of 'Nikita Roy' begins with Sonakshi Sinha stepping into a mysterious house deep in the woods at night, only to encounter unexplainable forces.

Paresh Rawal appears to play the role of a Spiritual Guru who seems to manipulate people psychologically, while Sonakshi's character is determined to expose his truth within a week.

With a tight deadline to expose Rawal's truth, Sonakshi seems to have joined forces with Arjun Rampal to uncover the truth behind the series of murders.

The details about the plot have been largely kept under wraps.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer from her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Enter a world where reality blurs and the unknown takes over. Come uncover some dark secrets with #NikitaRoy. TRAILER OUT NOW! Get ready for chills, thrills & mind-bending suspense. In theatres 27th June 2025."'

Earlier, while talking about the film, Sonakshi said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother's first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji, and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."

Arjun Rampal also shared his experience from the movie.

"Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It's such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge, but I think we pulled it off. Sonakshi, I worked with for the first time, she's very relaxed and we had good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. London countryside is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film. Looking forward to the final product."

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie 'Heeramandi', which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)

