Actress Nimrat Kaur has joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the courtroom drama Section 84. On Friday, Nimrat took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. "To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin," she wrote. Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama, Calls It ‘Eklavya and Dronacharya Moment’.

Nimrat also added a picture from her script reading session from Ribhu Dasgupta. The film marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series Yudh in 2014 and the thriller film Te3n in 2015. Section 84: Diana Penty Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama From Ribhu Dasgupta.

Talking about the film, director Ribhu Dasgupta earlier said, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."Diana Penty is also a part of the film.