Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the special occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Ram Charan starrer 'Peddi' unveiled a powerful teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot', giving fans a glimpse of the actor's bold new avatar.

Charan took to his X account on Sunday to drop the teaser and also shared that the film will release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

The one-minute teaser shows Ram Charan walking into a dusty field as people cheer for him. He lights a beedi and says, "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

Earlier this month, the actor's first-look posters from the film were shared by director, Buchi Babu Sana. In the first-look posters, Ram Charan embraces a raw and intense persona. His piercing gaze, untamed beard, messy hair, and nose ring give him a menacing aura.

Dressed in a striped red shirt and smoking a cigar, Charan's character exudes a fierce and earthy vibe.

The second poster provided a deeper look into his role, showing Charan holding an old cricket bat in a rustic village stadium lit by floodlights, hinting at the film's rural setting and intense themes.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also star Mirzapur fame Divyenndu in a significant role. The makers had earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

Peddi is produced by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in the much-discussed film 'Game Changer', directed by S. Shankar, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)

