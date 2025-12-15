Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday called upon the party's youth cadres to take the lead in shaping the next phase of governance under what he described as "Dravidian Model 2.0", asserting that the future of Tamil Nadu, its language and its pluralistic values rests with the success of this vision.

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Northern Zone Administrators' Conference in Tiruvannamalai, Stalin told thousands of functionaries that the massive gathering reminded him of his own early years as a young organiser travelling from village to village to strengthen the party. Recalling the DMK's 75-year journey, he said the party was built through tireless grassroots work, from flag-hoisting programmes and door-to-door campaigns to street plays and public meetings, carried out with discipline and sacrifice.

Stalin traced the ideological roots of the Dravidian movement, noting that towering leaders such as C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi assumed major responsibilities at a young age. He said their fearless leadership laid the foundation for a sustained struggle against social injustice, Hindi imposition and regressive forces, which eventually transformed Tamil Nadu into a State of national prominence.

Highlighting the importance of the Youth Wing, formally launched in 1980, Stalin said it had withstood repression and political challenges to remain the backbone of the DMK's ideological strength. He said that responsibility now rests with the current generation under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Praising Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister said the Youth Wing had been strengthened both structurally and ideologically through large-scale enrolment of young members, training camps, development of new speakers and promotion of political education. He remarked that Udhayanidhi's clarity and organisational strength were such that even ideological opponents described him as "dangerous".

Turning to national politics, Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing right-wing forces of becoming more aggressive after forming the Union government for a third term. He alleged that misinformation and hatred were being spread through "sugar-coated lies", particularly on social media, and urged DMK cadres to counter false narratives with facts and ideology.

Referring to remarks that Tamil Nadu was the BJP's next target, Stalin said arrogance would not work in the State, warning that any attempt to undermine its values would be firmly resisted.

Listing flagship welfare schemes such as Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, free bus travel for women, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and Naan Mudhalvan, Stalin said these initiatives had driven economic growth and social dignity. (ANI)

