Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Raha Kapoor, the adorable daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has once again melted hearts as she embraced the festive spirit this Christmas. The toddler was seen spreading joy by giving flying kisses and waving to photographers, creating a buzz among fans and onlookers.

Continuing the tradition of hosting a brunch on Christmas, the prestigious Kapoor family and other celebrities gathered at the late Sashi Kapoor's house. Before heading inside, the couple--Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed for the paparazzi with little Raha who was later seen sending flying kisses to the photographers.

In the visuals, Ranbir was seen holding his daughter Raha while Alia was seen standing beside them in an adorable red dress.

In the video, Alia gently asked the paps to speak softly so as to not scare Raha as she was about to appear before them.

The proud parents of Raha were visibly delighted by their little one's interaction with the photographers.

During their exit, Raha said 'hi' to the onlookers and acknowledged their love through flying kisses. The attendees couldn't stop gushing over Raha's cuteness, making her the highlight of the festive season.

The Christmas brunch at late Shashi Kapoor's house was also attended by Manoj Jain, Rajat Bedi and family, Kanchan Ketan Desai, Reema Kapoor and others.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

