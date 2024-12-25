It was in Christmas 2024 that Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor to the world by allowing her to be photographed by the paparazzi for the first time. This year, the couple kept the tradition alive by attending the Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house. Before baby Raha stepped out of the car, Alia Bhatt was seen requesting the paparazzi to lower their voices, as she might get scared. Moments later, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of the vehicle with his little munchkin in his arms. Raha stole everyone's hearts by greeting the paparazzi with a cheerful "Merry Christmas." As they walked away, Raha adorably waved at the paparazzi and even blew a flying kiss, leaving everyone completely charmed. Mahesh Bhatt’s Christmas Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Others Arrive in Style for the Celebrations (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Christmas Lunch With Daughter Raha Kapoor

