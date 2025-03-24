Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24(ANI): Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's next film is 'Raid 2'.

Captivating the audience's attention, Ajay on Monday afternoon unveiled the first-look poster of his character IRS Amay Patnaik.

Ajay posed amid hordes of files in the backdrop, giving intense expressions.

"Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025," he captioned the post.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film, which will be released on May 1, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed the film, which is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption.

In the movie, Ajay will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part, which was released in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. (ANI)

