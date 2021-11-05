Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): This year's Diwali will always remain special for actor Rakul Preet Singh as she started shooting for her film 'Chhatriwali' on the auspicious festival.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul posted several videos and pictures from the sets, updating fans about the commencement of the shoot in Lucknow.

"And it begins. Team Chhatri," she captioned one of the videos, in which she can be seen performing Lakshmi puja on the sets.

In another Instagram Story, she gave us a glimpse of the film's clapperboard.

'Chhatriwali' is being helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. According to reports, Rakul will play the role of a condom tester in the film.

Also, Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling 'Chhatriwali'. (ANI)

