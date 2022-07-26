New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Tuesday, dropped the Hindi version of her first Pan India song 'Mashooka'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'De De Pyar De' actor dropped the teaser of the peppy track, which she captioned, "It's officially time to let the #Mashooka season take over Song out now. Link in bio. Song out on 29th July - Telugu, 1st August - Tamil".

The music video stars Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens.

Sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi, the song is a dance track which is released on 'Jjust Music's' YouTube channel.

The music video for 'Mashooka' promises a very distinct pop world. The colours used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge.

The Telugu and the Tamil version of the song will be out on July 29 and August 1.

Soon after the 'Attack' actor shared the glimpse of the song, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Rakul said, "The shoot of Mashooka has been an exemplary experience for me. The producers had one of the brightest ideas for the shoot. Not only is the song a party anthem but the video is one of a kind. The video is bold, quirky and sexy. It has all the elements that are required to make a great music video"

Meanwhile, on the film front, the 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actor will be next seen in 'Chhatriwali'. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie 'Doctor G' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

