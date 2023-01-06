Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming social comedy film 'Chhatriwali' on Friday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared the trailer which she captioned, "Agar sex education ki padhai reh gayi ho adhoori, toh aa rahi hai #Chhatriwali usse karne poori! Watch #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5, premiering 20th Jan."

Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushil and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 20, 2023.

Talking about the film Rakul Preet Singh said, "I am so glad that finally the day is here when my fans get to catch a glimpse of this special character and film that I have been working on. Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes and now with the trailer out, I hope that our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit. In today's patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya who holds the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms, and barriers. I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection. India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner. I have respect and only respect for the incredible team behind this extraordinary project".

Actor Sumeet Vyas said, "Chhatriwali breaks the wall of awkward silence around sex between Indian parents and children, husbands and wives, teachers and students. Today's generation is curious about the word "sex", "intimacy" because there is always a sense of 'hush-hush' around such topics. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and delivered it with great sensitivity. Also, I am happy to associate with ZEE5 once again".

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar said, "While researching for Chhatriwali, I happened to visit few rural parts in India and spoke to students and villagers over there. I saw a taboo around the word 'sex' and the judgemental attitude of society as well as the pharmacists. But what was more interesting and alarming was that even the urban population had the same issue barring some pockets in metros. The dire need to normalise this conversation were the driving forces behind the making of this film. I am glad that I got the support from RSVP and ZEE5 to make and market Chhatriwali which is entertaining and educating in equal parts. And now that the trailer is out, we are excited to see audience's reaction to the film". (ANI)

