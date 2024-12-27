Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening, marking a cute appearance with their daughter, Raha.

The trio was captured by the paparazzi, and in no time, their visuals surfaced online. Alia could be seen holding baby Raha in her arms. Before entering the airport, Raha left everyone in awe as she blew flying kisses to the shutterbugs and said "bye" in her cute voice. Both Ranbir and Alia could not resist smiling on seeing their daughter's interaction with paps.

Before this, on Christmas, Raha stole everyone's attention with her appearance at Kapoor's annual Xmas bash.

The toddler was seen spreading joy by giving flying kisses and waving to photographers, creating a buzz among fans and onlookers.

During their exit, Raha said 'hi' to the onlookers and acknowledged their love through flying kisses. The attendees couldn't stop gushing over Raha's cuteness, making her the highlight of the festive season.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

