Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): As actor Raveena Tandon turned 47 on Tuesday, several members of the film fraternity extended their heartfelt greetings for the actor on her special day.

A slew of celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl.

Shilpa took to her Instagram Story and posted a video in which she and Raveena can be seen shaking a leg together, dressed in glamourous sarees.

Along with the video, she penned the message, "Chura ke dil mera, chali tu chali. Happy happy birthday to you, my darling @officialraveenatandon. Wishing you tons of love, dher saara good health, and even more smiles on your special day!"

Rakul also took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture of Raveena in a chic avatar.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday Raveena Ma'am. May you have an amazing year full of love and joy!"

Manish Malhotra also took to the photo-sharing application and shared a selfie with Raveena in which the two can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits.

He added the message, "Happy birthday my dearest @officialraveenatandon."

Several other celebrities extended birthday wishes for the actor on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

