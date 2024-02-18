New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Actor Ravi Kishan never knew that he would get an opportunity to play a role for which Aamir Khan has given the audition. During the promotion of his film 'Laapataa Ladies', he expressed his gratitude to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan for giving him a "full-fledged" role in Hindi cinema.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I am a big fan of Aamir Sir and the whole country loves him. He has been entertaining us for so many years. I still remember watching 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' at Gaiety Cinema in Bandra. And after that, he came in the form of a cult hero. This is his greatness. I think Kiran ma'am and Aamir sir want Ravi Kishan to get his due in Hindi cinema."

He added on getting an opportunity to play a role for which Aamir Khan gave the auditions and showed his interest, "I think both of them have a love for me. I think they thought that he had become a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema. In Hindi, he keeps getting cameos, but he can be given a full-fledged role. So this is a message that they want to give to the viewers and my fans too. So you can put the story on Ravi Kishan's shoulders too. To give this message, he(Aamir Khan) showed his big heart. He is producing also. He is also investing money."

While praising him, 'Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao shared, "He is very humble. He has worked for 35 years and won everyone's hearts. But his talent, maybe he thought that it had not tapped so much before. But we were not favouring him. In this film, the character he played, no one else could do it."

Ravi Kishan continued, "I never seen myself as good as before."

On briefing about his character Manohar, a cop in the film, he said, "While playing this role, I remembered Alligator, as it eats a lot, size is also huge, he sits quietly and you never what he is thinking and as he opens the eyes within seconds things changes. So, I imagined the same before playing this role."

He continued, "Manohar is not easy at all. He is not an easy character at all. If I had a single thread up and down, I would have fallen apart. Then he would have become one of the cops. The whole country was talking about it. It was trending because of Manohar. Because he was a very difficult character. It's a multilayered character. And she(Kiran Rao) explained it to me very well. It was not easy at all."

"I am really grateful to her. For presenting me, launching me in such a beautiful way to Aamir Khan Sir. That he invested money for this."

On speaking about the film and appreciating the director, he said, "She made it very beautifully. The budget wasn't big and the actors are also new. But she worked hard with them. They(Actors) did a lot of classes. There have been countless classes where language, languages because they are youngsters, they are today's children. They have to learn the language or they are not from that belt, which they wanted to touch. Music is also beautiful and relatable with the story."

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly', 'Dangal', and 'Peepli Live'.The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines.'Laapataa Ladies' will hit the theatres on March 1. (ANI)

