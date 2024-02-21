Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): 'Rogue One' director Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct an all-new 'Jurassic World' film for Universal, reported Variety. The revelation comes just days after the studio's negotiations with David Leitch went apart the publication said.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce the picture through Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce, with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick also producing through 87North. David Koepp, the original screenwriter for 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', will write the script.

Also Read | Divya Agarwal Ties Knot With Apurva Padgaonka, Actress Shares Beautiful Wedding Pics On Insta!.

The currently unannounced project, set to debut on July 2, 2025, will mark the start of a new plotline in the decades-spanning dinosaur franchise. It's unclear whether previous stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, or Jeff Goldblum will return.

Koepp's previous screenplays include 'Mission: Impossible', 'Spider-Man', 'Death Becomes Her', 'Panic Room', and 'War of the Worlds'. He is represented by CAA and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg and Light.

Also Read | Save the Green Planet Remake: Emma Stone in Talks to Join Yorgos Lanthimos' Film.

The six-film franchise, which began with Spielberg's 1993 original 'Jurassic Park', has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. The most recent film, 2022's 'Jurassic World Dominion', grossed over $1 billion globally.

Edwards' most recent directorial credit, 'The Creator', follows an ex-special forces agent (John David Washington) sent to destroy a weapon built to tip the scales against humanity in a decades-long war, only to discover that the target is an AI taking the form of a child. The film is nominated for best sound and best visual effects at this year's Academy Awards. His other movies include 2010's 'Monsters' and 2014's 'Godzilla' Edwards is repped by WME and Range Media Partners, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)