Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made heads turn with his stylish entry at his nephew's birthday party on Saturday night.

The event, which was hosted by Salman's sister Arpita Khan at her newly launched restaurant, was attended by several B-town celebs and family members.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor looked dapper in a simple yet classic black shirt and blue jeans.

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair, with actors Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Agastya Nanda attending.

For those unfamiliar, Nirvaan Khan is the elder son of Salman's younger brother, Sohail Khan, and his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Salman is currently hosting the TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18. (ANI)

